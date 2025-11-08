Earth cannot 'sustain' intensive fossil fuel use, Lula tells COP30

BÉLEM, Brazil: Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday (Nov 7) said Earth can no longer sustain humanity's dependence on fossil fuels, and without confronting this reality, the climate fight will be lost.



The leftist leader spoke at a pre-COP30 summit in the Brazilian Amazon, where other heads of state and government implored all nations to start weaning off the burning of coal, oil and gas, responsible for most of the planet-heating pollution.



Evidence of dangerous warming has never been clearer: the decade since the Paris Agreement has been the hottest on record, marked by intensifying hurricanes, heatwaves and wildfires.



Lula said tackling the urgent question over the future of energy would determine "success or failure in the battle against climate change."



"Earth can no longer sustain the development model based on the intensive use of fossil fuels that has prevailed over the past 200 years," Lula told world leaders in Belem, where the UN climate talks are taking place.