Strong quake hits Mexican coast near Guatemala, triggers tsunami threat

GUATEMALA CITY: A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck near the coast of Mexico's southernmost state of Chiapas on Friday (Jul 17), triggering a tsunami warning and shaking buildings in neighbouring Guatemala and El Salvador.

Authorities reported no immediate damage

The quake struck at a depth of 15.2 km (9.44 miles), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, after revising its earlier assessment of a 7.4 magnitude quake at a shallow, 10 km depth.

Following the tremor, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said that hazardous tsunami waves were possible along coasts located within 300 km (186 miles) of the epicentre. The waves could reach levels between 0.3 metre and 1 metre above tide level for some coasts in Mexico and Guatemala, it said.

Mexico's secretary of the Navy, Raymundo Morales, said water levels were not expected to rise more than half a meter, but nevertheless advised people to stay away from beaches for now.

"There is no problem, no serious maritime impact," Morales said during a regular government press conference. "We only expect some beaches to see a rise in water level of up to half a meter due to the tsunami effect from the earthquake."

A series of aftershocks, including some with magnitudes between 5 and 6, were also felt in Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador.