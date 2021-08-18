Logo
World

Earthquake, storm and floods: No relief in sight for Haiti as toll rises
A woman in front of her home, devastated by Saturday's earthquake, in Camp Perrin, in Haiti, on Aug 16, 2021 near the city of Camp Perrin, Haiti. (Photo: AFP/Reginald Louissaint Jr)
18 Aug 2021 06:28AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 06:28AM)
LES CAYES: The death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti has risen to 1,941, the Caribbean nation's civil protection agency said on Tuesday (Aug 17), as a tropical storm brought torrential downpours on survivors already coping with catastrophe.

More than 9,900 people were wounded when the quake struck the southwestern part of the Caribbean nation on Saturday, about 160 kilometres to the west of the capital Port-au-Prince, according to the updated toll.

With more than 60,000 homes destroyed and 76,000 damaged, the United Nations' children's agency UNICEF said that more than half a million children have been affected by the disaster.

In the coastal town of Les Cayes residents began building makeshift shelters on a football field despite gushing winds and pouring rain as Tropical Storm Grace passed over the country.

An injured man is carried to a health center after the earthquake in Camp-Perrin, Haiti, on Aug 16, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Reginald Louissaint Jr)

So few structures remained standing that people had to relieve themselves in city streets, according to Magalie Cadet, 41, who only had a shower cap to protect against the rain.

Aftershocks continued to rock the ground in Les Cayes days after the quake, further terrifying the residents.

"Yesterday evening, I took shelter near a church, but when I heard the ground shake again, I ran to return here," said Cadet.

RATHER BE 'WET THAN DEAD'

The US National Hurricane Center warned of flash and urban flooding, and possible mudslides as Grace lashed the impoverished country with up to 38 centimetres of rain.

Haiti officials warned residents to watch out for buildings that are showing cracks from the earthquake because they could collapse under the weight of water.

Despite the rain, drinking water was running short. In the coastal community of Pestel, over 1,800 cisterns with drinking water have cracked or been destroyed in the quake.

People gather after spending the night outside in the aftermath of the earthquake, facing the severe inclement weather of Tropical Storm Grace near Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug 17, 2021. (Photo: Reginald Louissant Jr/AFP)

In 2010, in the aftermath of a horrific earthquake that killed 200,000 people, Haiti saw a deadly cholera outbreak caused by sewage from a United Nations base.

Natacha Lormira tried to build a shelter for herself using a torn piece of tarp attached to a thin piece of wood.

"I don't want to hide under a gallery or under a corner of a wall because we have seen people die under wall panels," said Lormira. "We have resigned ourselves that it's easier to be wet than dead."

GOVERNMENT 'NOT HELPING'

Wet from the constant rain, 28-year-old Vladimir Gilles tried insert several pieces of bamboo deep into the ground to build a cover for his wife and child.

Gilles said he needs some tarp to keep his family dry, but the government "is not helping."

"My house is destroyed, I have nowhere to sleep," he said.

People gather after spending the night outside in the aftermath of the earthquake, facing the severe inclement weather of Tropical Storm Grace near Les Cayes, Haiti on Aug 17, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Reginald Louissaint Jr/AFP)

The government has declared a month-long state of emergency in the four provinces affected by the quake.

Rescue workers have pulled out 34 people alive from the rubble in the past 48 hours, authorities said.

But any official rescue efforts in one of the world's poorest countries are complicated by political chaos raging there a month after the assassination of president Jovenel Moise.

Source: AFP/ec

