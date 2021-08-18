Earthquake, storm and floods: No relief in sight for Haiti as toll rises

LES CAYES: The death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti has risen to 1,941, the Caribbean nation's civil protection agency said on Tuesday (Aug 17), as a tropical storm brought torrential downpours on survivors already coping with catastrophe.

More than 9,900 people were wounded when the quake struck the southwestern part of the Caribbean nation on Saturday, about 160 kilometres to the west of the capital Port-au-Prince, according to the updated toll.

With more than 60,000 homes destroyed and 76,000 damaged, the United Nations' children's agency UNICEF said that more than half a million children have been affected by the disaster.

In the coastal town of Les Cayes residents began building makeshift shelters on a football field despite gushing winds and pouring rain as Tropical Storm Grace passed over the country.