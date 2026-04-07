NASA releases picture of 'Earthset' shot by Artemis crew

HOUSTON: NASA on Tuesday (Apr 7) released a historic photograph of Earth dipping below the lunar horizon, more than 57 years after an iconic "Earthrise" image was captured by an Apollo 8 astronaut.

Members of the Artemis II crew captured the shot from their Orion capsule during the mission's record-setting lunar flyby, echoing the legendary "Earthrise" photograph taken by US astronaut Bill Anders in December 1968 during the first space mission to carry humans around the Moon.

The US space agency posted its "Earthset" photo on X, as did the White House.

"Humanity, from the other side," the White House said. "First photo from the far side of the Moon. Captured from Orion as Earth dips beyond the lunar horizon."

The crew of four - US astronauts Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Victor Glover, as well as Canadian Jeremy Hansen - are on a historic mission to loop around Earth's natural satellite as part of a broader programme paving the way for a Moon landing in 2028.

The astronauts have reported in vivid detail features of the lunar surface and later witnessed a solar eclipse, when the Moon passed in front of the Sun.