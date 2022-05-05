In east Ukraine, the war-weary listen out to stay alive

Ludymyla says she hasn't learned to tell yet whether the shelling she hears is "plus" or "minus" - war jargon in Donbas for outgoing shelling by Ukraine's army, or incoming bombardments from Russian forces and their proxies.

"I'm not an expert. I leave that to the guys," she says, referring to Ukrainian soldiers, before taking off on her bike.

Plus or minus? Since 2014, when fighting erupted between Ukrainian forces and Kremlin-backed separatists, that is the first question asked when shooting starts.

Twenty-two-year-old Ukrainian solider, Denis, has been holed up in a trench in Barvinkove on the eastern frontline long enough to know exactly which is which.

'FIRST A WHISTLE, THEN EXPLOSIONS'

"You know when it is plus because it's louder the closer it is. First it's a whistle and then explosions. It's one per shot and you can count them," he told AFP.

"When it's minus - on us - there's a high-pitched sound, loud and clear. It just goes 'boom'".

The war in Donbas is primarily a duel between Russian and Ukrainian artillery tens of kilometres apart.

This tit-for-tat starts with a muffled detonation that sends a vibration through the body, then there is a hissing noise from the sky, and finally the explosion as shells land.

They are Grad rockets that are launched by the dozen and shroud Ukrainian military positions and villages in a terrifying and deadly shroud of explosions.

"The Grad goes 'vziou, vziou, vziou,'" says Denis. "Rockets in general - it's a very high-pitched noise".

And these are sounds that can echo and reverberate dozens of kilometres across grassy plains in eastern Ukraine, particularly when these heavy weapons fire off barrages.