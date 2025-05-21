Flood victims stranded on roofs as downpours lash eastern Australia

SYDNEY: Fast-moving floodwaters rose Wednesday (May 21) in eastern Australia, inundating homes and leaving residents stranded on their roofs overnight, as authorities warned more rain was expected in coming days.

Storms have already dumped more than four months of rain in just two days in parts of New South Wales, engulfing homes, businesses and roads in muddy waters, authorities said.

"We have a situation where the rain has been falling quite heavily and hard and it has not been moving away. Part of that is because the ground is saturated and the rivers are swollen," the state's emergency minister Jihad Dib told reporters.

Taree, about 300km north of Sydney, is a key area of concern for emergency services after 415mm of rain lashed the town since Monday - more than four times the mean monthly rainfall for May.

Authorities said that water levels of a river in Taree surged past a previous record in 1929, reaching 6.3m on Wednesday.

The rising floodwaters left locals stuck on roofs overnight, with rescuers unable to reach them due to the bad weather.