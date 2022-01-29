Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Thousands of flights cancelled as Eastern US braces for winter storm
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Thousands of flights cancelled as Eastern US braces for winter storm

Thousands of flights cancelled as Eastern US braces for winter storm

A truck delivers road salt in preparation for a winter storm at the Boston public works department yard on Jan 28, 2022 (Photo: Getty Images North America/AFP/Scott Eisen)

29 Jan 2022 04:02PM (Updated: 29 Jan 2022 04:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: Thousands of flights in the United States were cancelled on Saturday (Jan 29) as parts of the East Coast braced for a shellacking by a powerful winter storm packing heavy snow and high winds.

Places in the North East, including New York and Boston, were expected to bear the brunt of the far-reaching system, which is also predicted to pummel the Mid-Atlantic.

Salt machines and snowplows were at the ready in New York, where Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that 30cm of snow was predicted, but warned that "Mother Nature has a tendency to do what she wants".

Some 3,400 flights were already cancelled for Saturday traveling within, into or out of the US, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Cancellations on Friday totalled more than 1,450.

Related:

The National Weather Service warned of "whiteout conditions and nearly impossible travel at times," along portions of the Mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, with snowfall accumulations greater than a foot expected in parts of the same region.

The governors of New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency while Boston mayor Michelle Wu declared a snow emergency.

The storm will produce extremely cold temperatures with dangerous wind chills Saturday night into Sunday morning, the NWS said.

"Get home safely tonight, remain home over the weekend, avoid any unnecessary travel," New York governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, singling out Long Island, New York City and the Lower Hudson Valley for particularly deep snow.

The National Weather Service Eastern Region reported that the storm was expected to intensify rapidly over the next 24 hours, with pressure expected to fall around 35 millibars by Saturday evening.

This rapid intensification is sometimes referred to as a "bomb cyclone".

The blizzard comes on the heels of a similar winter storm that blanketed a swath of Eastern North America, from Georgia to Canada, just two weeks ago, cutting power to thousands of homes and also disrupting thousands of flights.

Source: AFP/yb

Related Topics

USA weather

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us