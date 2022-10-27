In eastern Ukraine, the plight of another Volodymyr Zelenskyy

DONETSK REGION: When occupying Russian forces came knocking on doors in his small village in east Ukraine in late April to check the identities of residents, 64-year-old retiree Volodymyr Zelensky was terrified.

Then, one of the Russian soldiers glanced at his passport and burst out laughing.

"It's okay guys, the war is over," the soldier said. "We can go home - we got their president!"

Born in 1958 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut - then part of the Soviet Union - to a coal miner and a construction worker, Zelensky, a namesake of the Ukrainian leader, served as a driver in the Soviet army and then worked in construction.