Ebola outbreak is 'fastest growing ever' as 600 die

"FRAGILITY"

The DRC's 17th Ebola outbreak was declared on May 15 after several deaths in Ituri, a mineral-rich province plagued by armed groups.



"Population movements, persistent insecurity, and the fragility of the health system continue to complicate efforts to bring the outbreak under control," Anne Ancia, the WHO's representative in the DRC, said Tuesday.



She said there were now around 700 beds across 22 treatment centres and 300 more beds in the pipeline, with centres operating at around 90 per cent capacity.



More than 10,000 contacts of infected people are being monitored, at a follow-up rate of 82 per cent. The WHO believes a rate of 95 per cent is needed to get on top of the outbreak.



Laboratory capacity has increased from 30 tests per day in the capital Kinshasa to more than 2,000 in decentralised labs in the affected provinces.



One of the affected provinces is South Kivu, which has seen clashes between the Congolese armed forces and the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group.



UN rights chief Volker Turk on Thursday called for an immediate end to the fighting, deploring its impact on civilians and saying there were growing fears that the increased clashes could force further displacement, including into other countries.