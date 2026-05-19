WHO chief says 'deeply concerned' by 'scale and speed' of DR Congo Ebola outbreak

GENEVA: The World Health Organization chief said on Tuesday (May 19) he was "deeply concerned" by an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo which has spilt into Uganda and is believed to have killed 131 people.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) - the second-highest level of alert under international health regulations.

"I did not do this lightly ... I'm deeply concerned about the scale and speed of the epidemic," he told the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

He added that he would convene the agency's emergency committee later on Tuesday "to advise us on temporary recommendations".

The outbreak of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever was confirmed on Friday in Ituri province in northeastern DRC, bordering Uganda and South Sudan, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

It is the 17th outbreak of Ebola to hit the DRC, and officials have warned of a high risk of spread.

The latest figures from the DRC's health minister showed the suspected toll had risen to 131 deaths and 513 cases.

But with the outbreak largely concentrated in difficult-to-access areas, few samples have been laboratory-tested.

Tedros said that so far, 30 cases had been confirmed to be Ebola in the DRC's northeastern Ituri province.

"Uganda has also informed WHO of two confirmed cases in the capital of Kampala, including one death among two individuals who travelled from DRC," he told the WHO's annual meeting of its decision-making body.

In addition, he said, there was "one US citizen confirmed positive and transferred to Germany, as reported by the US".