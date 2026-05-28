WHO warns of 'catastrophic collision' of Ebola and war in DR Congo

UGANDA SHUTS BORDER

Neighbouring Uganda, which has recorded one death confirmed to be from Ebola and six additional cases, announced it was shutting its border with the DRC with immediate effect.



It also said it was imposing a 21-day quarantine on anyone arriving from the DRC, under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and district surveillance teams.



The WHO said the case fatality rate was under 25 per cent - much lower than in other recent outbreaks.



But experts suspect the virus was circulating under the radar for some time and the true extent of the health crisis has yet to be seen.



The WHO chief lamented that clashes were "driving mass displacement, pushing exposed contacts into overcrowded camps and severing critical containment corridors".



"Frontline workers are risking everything, while attacks on health facilities make tracking cases and their contacts nearly impossible," Tedros warned.



"We cannot build community trust or isolate the sick while bombs are falling," Tedros said, urging "all warring parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire to contain this outbreak".



The United States plans to open a quarantine centre in Kenya, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, primarily intended for Americans who need to leave the DRC quickly and quarantine.



Kenya said it had screened some 55,000 people crossing the border from Uganda and had yet to confirm an Ebola case.