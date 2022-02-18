Logo
Ecuador legislature approves rules for abortion in cases of rape
Activists demonstrate in support of abortion rights outside Ecuador's Assembly a day before lawmakers resume the debate to approve regulation of abortion in cases of rape, in Quito, Ecuador, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Karen Toro
Activists demonstrate in support of abortion rights outside Ecuador's Assembly a day before lawmakers resume the debate to approve regulation of abortion in cases of rape, in Quito, Ecuador, February 16, 2022. The signs read "We don't force you to abort, don't force us to give birth" and "Motherhood will be wanted or it will not be." REUTERS/Karen Toro NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
FILE PHOTO: Pro-life demonstrators gather outside Ecuador's Assembly as lawmakers are debating to approve regulation of abortion in cases of rape, in Quito, Ecuador February 3, 2022. The writing on the banner reads "Tradition and action." REUTERS/Karen Toro
18 Feb 2022 03:52AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 03:52AM)
QUITO: Ecuador's National Assembly on Thursday approved regulation to allow women and girls access to abortions in cases of rape, amid widespread debate about the issue in the mostly conservative country.

The vote comes after the Constitutional Court gave the green light for abortion in cases of rape last April and ordered legislators to speedily regulate the procedure.

Women will be able to abort pregnancies arising from rape until 12 weeks gestation, though indigenous women and those living in rural areas will have until 18 weeks.

Source: Reuters

