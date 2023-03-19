Ecuador, Peru authorities assess damage after earthquake that killed at least 15

Ecuadorian and Peruvian authorities worked on Sunday (Mar 19) to assess the damage caused by the previous day's strong earthquake that shook the region, leaving at least 15 dead and hundreds injured.

The 6.8 magnitude quake struck the Ecuadorian coastal province of Guayas at midday on Saturday, with residents reporting shaking in much of the country as well as in Peru's northern border towns.

At midnight on Saturday, the Ecuadorian government reported 12 fatalities in the province of El Oro and two fatalities in the Azuay province, as well as more than 440 injuries.

"We will continue working all weekend," President Guillermo Lasso tweeted in a video overnight. "All the ministries are active and have the financial resources to urgently attend to this emergency."

The Risk Management Secretariat said it sent a team to Puna Island early on Sunday, near the epicenter of the earthquake, to assess needs and deliver humanitarian aid.

Additionally, the government reported that 84 homes were destroyed and another 180 affected. Dozens of health centers and educational units also registered impacts.