World

Ecuadoran woman who woke up during wake is really dead now
World

Ecuadoran woman who woke up during wake is really dead now

Ecuadoran woman who woke up during wake is really dead now

A woman in Ecuador woke up in the middle of her wake and showed signs of life inside her coffin after being declared dead. (Photo: AP)

19 Jun 2023 09:34AM (Updated: 19 Jun 2023 09:39AM)
QUITO: An elderly Ecuadoran woman who woke up inside a coffin at her own wake - sparking a viral video, of course - has now died for real, authorities said on Sunday (Jun 18).

A video posted on social media last week shows Bella Montoya, 76, in her open coffin breathing heavily while two men assist her. Her son, Gilbert Barbera, said she had been banging on the inside of the casket, desperate to get out as her relatives mourned her.

She had been erroneously declared dead on Jun 9.

After the ordeal at the wake, Montoya was kept in the hospital in the town of Babahoyo. She died of a stroke on Friday, the regional health department said.

"This time my mother really did die," Barbera was quoted as saying by the newspaper El Universo. "My life will not be the same."

The Health Ministry has ordered a probe into how she was declared dead in error the first time.

Local news reports said Montoya suffered from a condition called catalepsy, in which a person loses sensation and consciousness and the body becomes rigid.

Source: AFP/ga

