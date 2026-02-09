World’s largest tropical greenhouse opens at Belgium’s Pairi Daiza zoo

BRUGELETTE, Belgium: Even in the depths of winter, visitors to Belgium’s renowned Pairi Daiza zoo can now step into the heart of the tropics.

After five years of construction, the zoo has unveiled Edenya – the world’s largest tropical greenhouse – a glass-covered canopy spanning 4ha, roughly the size of six football fields.

The habitat, which opened this month, connects multiple tropical environments, from rainforests and rivers to beaches and cliffs, in a single ecosystem.

AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Built at a cost of about US$230 million, Edenya offers visitors an immersive rainforest experience spread across five different viewing levels.

From the upper walkways, the full scale of the greenhouse comes into view, though the ecosystem itself is still evolving.

Over time, the trees are expected to grow tall enough to reach those upper levels, gradually transforming the interior into a dense jungle.