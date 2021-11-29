Logo
Egypt authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year-olds
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken Mar 19, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

29 Nov 2021 02:55AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 02:55AM)
CAIRO: Egypt authorised on Sunday Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15, the cabinet said in a statement.

The step effectively lowers the minimum age of eligibility to receive the two-shot vaccine in Egypt, which was 15 years old previously.

Source: Reuters/ec

