Egypt authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year-olds

CAIRO: Egypt authorised on Sunday Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15, the cabinet said in a statement.
The step effectively lowers the minimum age of eligibility to receive the two-shot vaccine in Egypt, which was 15 years old previously.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram
Source: Reuters/ec
Also worth reading
Content is loading...