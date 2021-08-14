Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Egypt gets new AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch via COVAX
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Egypt gets new AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch via COVAX

Egypt gets new AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch via COVAX

A nurse shows a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a mass immunisation venue inside Cairo's International Exhibition Center in Cairo, Egypt on Jun 5, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)

14 Aug 2021 04:58PM (Updated: 14 Aug 2021 04:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO: Egypt received a new batch of about 1.7 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses through the global COVAX initiative, the health ministry said late on Friday (Aug 14).

The new shipment, the third of its kind, brings the total number of AstraZeneca shots received by Egypt via COVAX to about 4.3 million doses.

COVAX was established by the Geneva-based GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the equitable distribution of vaccines.

Egypt has also received shipments of the Sputnik, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson shots. It also recently began locally producing Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccines.

The government said in June it aims to vaccinate 40per cent of the 100 million population by the end of this year.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Egypt COVID-19 coronavirus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us