Egypt train collision kills 7, injures 112, says health ministry

AL AYYAT, EGYPT: Two trains collided south of the Egyptian capital on Sunday (Nov 8), derailing several carriages, killing seven people and injuring more than 100 others, according to the authorities.

Egypt's railway authority said a train travelling from Giza to Fayoum crashed into the rear of another service heading south from Cairo to the city of Aswan.

The health ministry said 112 people were injured and were now being treated in hospitals around the Giza area.

The ministry said the injuries ranged from bruises and abrasions to fractures of the limbs, pelvis and vertebrae, as well as head and facial lacerations and chest injuries.

Forty-five patients had been discharged after receiving treatment, while seven others were expected to be released later.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he was following the accident "with great concern", and had directed authorities to conduct an urgent investigation to "hold accountable anyone found to have been negligent".

Witnesses described chaotic rescue efforts after the collision, as villagers, first responders and railway workers scrambled to reach passengers trapped inside overturned carriages.

Abdel Wahed Mohamed, 31, who was sitting at a nearby cafe when the collision occurred, said the Aswan-bound train had stopped, when the Fayoum-bound train crashed into it.

"The train overturned at around 1.30pm. Six carriages overturned," he said, adding that victims suffered a range of injuries, including head wounds and broken limbs.

Another witness, Ahmed Moussa, 25, said rescuers dug beneath one overturned carriage to reach trapped passengers.

"There were people piled on top of each other inside," he said, adding that he saw two women among the dead.

Taha Abdel Tawab, 43, said he "saw a young man leaving the train carrying his dead father".

AFP journalists saw several passenger carriages strewn across the tracks and surrounding farmland.

One carriage lay on its side beside the railway embankment, while another had been torn open by the force of the impact, exposing twisted metal, shattered seats and passengers' belongings.