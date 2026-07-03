Eight arrested in UK probe into men drugging, raping partners

LONDON: The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Thursday (Jul 2) eight people had been arrested as part of a probe into an international network of men drugging and sexually abusing women they know.

The alleged offences were reminiscent of the high-profile case of Frenchwoman Gisele Pelicot, who was drugged and raped by her then-husband and by strangers for nearly a decade.

Since the 2025 trial and conviction of her ex-husband Dominique Pelicot, similar cases have come to light across Europe, from Germany to the Netherlands.

The NCA, which looks into international crime, said it had uncovered a global network of predominantly men suspected of similar offences, known as organised drug-facilitated sexual assault, after a 2025 tip-off by German journalists about a platform used to facilitate them.

The crime agency found "a truly international network with group members identified in dozens of countries spanning every continent", said NCA deputy director Nigel Leary.

As a result of the NCA probe into the online platform, which was not named, eight people in the UK have been arrested. There are a total of 14 separate investigations ongoing in the UK and abroad.

The NCA said it had identified over 270 individuals linked to the forum and its offshoots.

"Drug-facilitated sexual assault is no longer isolated behaviour, but increasingly organised," said Leary, adding that it was being enabled by digital platforms.