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Eight children dead in US domestic violence shooting: police
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World

Eight children dead in US domestic violence shooting: police

The gunman was fatally shot by officers after carjacking a nearby vehicle and going on a shooting spree.

Eight children dead in US domestic violence shooting: police

FILE - Bullet casings litter the ground behind a press conference on Jul 5, 2023, in Shreveport, La. At least three people were killed and 10 others wounded in the shooting. Violence and mass shootings often surge in the summer months, especially around the Fourth of July, historically one of the deadliest days each year. (PHOTO: AP/Henrietta Wildsmith)

20 Apr 2026 01:23AM
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WASHINGTON, DC: Eight children were killed in a shooting spree early Sunday (Apr 19) in the southern US state of Louisiana, in what police said appears to have been an incident of domestic violence. 

The gunman, who was not immediately identified, was fatally shot by police after a car chase, officials said.

The incident took place in the city of Shreveport, in northwestern Louisiana.

"This is a rather extensive crime scene spanning between two residences," police Corporal Chris Bordelon told a press conference, adding that a third residence was also part of the scene being combed by investigators.

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The victims ranged in age from one to 14, Bordelon said.

"Some of the children inside were his descendants," he added.

Two other people were struck by gunfire, but their conditions were not immediately known.

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, who's congressional district includes Shreveport, said the shooting was a "heartbreaking tragedy" in a statement on X. 

The suspect carjacked a vehicle and led police on a chase before officers opened fire and the assailant was killed.

"We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations," Bordelon said, calling the incident a "domestic disturbance."

The United States, where firearms are readily available, is a frequent scene of gun violence, with thousands of people killed every year.

"It's a terrible morning in Shreveport and we all mourn with the victims," Mayor Tom Arceneaux said at the press conference.

Source: Reuters/fs

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United States Louisiana
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