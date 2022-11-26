Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Eight dead after landslide on Italian island: Reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Eight dead after landslide on Italian island: Reports

Eight dead after landslide on Italian island: Reports

File photo showing the view of the port town on the island of Ischia in the Bay of Naples, off Italy's western coast on the Tyrrhenian Sea, on Mar 4, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Laurent EMMANUEL)

26 Nov 2022 06:54PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2022 07:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME: At least eight people died on Saturday (Nov 26) after heavy rains caused a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia, media reports said.

A wave of mud swept down the hill in the small town of Casamicciola Terme in the early hours of the morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, media reports and emergency services said.

"There are eight deaths confirmed by the landslide in Ischia," infrastructure minister and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini said, according to the AGI news agency.

Earlier, news reports said 13 people had been reported missing, although there was no official confirmation.

Among them was a family comprising a husband and wife and a newborn baby who lived near where the landslide began, according to the ANSA agency.

The fire service said one house had been overwhelmed by the mud and that two people had been rescued from a car swept into the sea.

It said help was being sent from Naples, the nearest major city, but weather conditions were making it difficult to access the island.

"The search for the missing, evacuations and help for people in danger continues," added the department for civil protection in an update on Twitter.

"The rescue effort remains complex due to the weather conditions."

Local authorities have called on residents of Ischia to stay inside so as not to hinder the rescue operation.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is closely following the situation and offered her thoughts to those affected, her office said in a statement.

Casamicciola Terme was hit by an earthquake in 2017, in which two people died.

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

Italy landslide

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.