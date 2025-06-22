Eight dead in Brazil hot air balloon accident

SAO PAULO: At least eight people were killed Saturday (Jun 21) when a hot air balloon with 21 passengers caught fire in southern Brazil, said the governor of Santa Catarina state, where the incident occurred.

"Eight fatalities and 13 survivors," governor Jorginho Mello said on X.

Videos taken by bystanders and carried on Brazilian television showed the moment when the balloon erupted in flames above the coastal town of Praia Grande. The weather conditions were clear.

The basket carrying the passengers plummeted dozens of meters to the ground in flames.

"We still have no information" about the condition of the survivors, a spokeswoman for Santa Catarina firefighters told AFP.