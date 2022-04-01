Eight killed as coal mine shaft in Serbia collapses

RUDNIK SOKO, Serbia: Eight miners were killed and 18 injured on Friday (Apr 1) when a shaft collapsed at a state-owned coal mine in southern Serbia.

The Mining and Energy ministry said the accident at the Soko mine, about 250km south of Belgrade, happened when coal collapsed in an excavation chamber, leading to "a sudden penetration of methane into the working space".

There were 49 miners on the rota at the time of the accident, most of them from the nearby town of Aleksinac.

None of the injured miners, suffering fractures and the effects of gas inhalation, was in a life-threatening condition, health authorities said.

At the site, miners were seen milling behind the gate as vans took away bodies, a Reuters witness said. Police patrols were in the area.