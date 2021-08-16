Eight people killed, dozens injured in Hungary bus crash

BUDAPEST: Eight people were killed and dozens injured when a passenger bus crashed into the pillar of a motorway overpass near Budapest early on Sunday (Aug 15), Hungarian police said.

The MTI news agency eight people were seriously injured and 40 suffered minor injuries in the crash, which police said occurred at 4.55am about 70km southwest of the capital.

The injured were taken to hospitals in the region and in Budapest.

In a statement, the police said that the exact cause of the crash was not yet known and no details were currently available regarding the age or identities of the victims.

According to images posted by the rescue services on Facebook, the bus, which had a Hungarian licence plate, left the road and tipped over.

Firefighters arrived quickly on the scene to rescue passengers trapped in the wreckage.

"They were returning from a day trip to Croatia," one motorist at the scene told the news website, Index.hu.

"When we saw what happened, we were the first to stop and help," the witness said.

In a message on Facebook, government minister Katalin Novak expressed her "condolences to the families of the victims".

In a major road accident in Hungary in 2003, 33 people died when a train and a bus carrying German tourists collided in Siofok, a popular holiday resort on the shores of Lake Balaton.

