Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

More than 6,000 gang members arrested in El Salvador during state of emergency: President
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

More than 6,000 gang members arrested in El Salvador during state of emergency: President

More than 6,000 gang members arrested in El Salvador during state of emergency: President

El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele. (Photo: AFP/Marvin RECINOS)

05 Apr 2022 04:47PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 04:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAN SALVADOR: More than 6,000 gang members have been detained in the first nine days of a state of emergency in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele said Monday (Apr 4), after imposing the measures to stamp out a soaring homicide wave.

The Central American country declared the emergency measures - allowing the arrest of gang members without a warrant - last week after 87 reported killings from Mar 25 to Mar 27.

And on Monday the president said the 6,000 detained in a little over a week added to the 16,000 gang members already incarcerated in El Salvador's prisons.

Speaking at a police barracks in the capital San Salvador, Bukele addressed public concerns of gangs "taking revenge" on the population due to the massive arrest operations.

If they commit an act of revenge, "there will not be even one meal in the prisons," the president said.

"I swear to God that they will not eat a single grain of rice, and we will see how long they last, and I don't care what international organisations say," he added.

Related:

Besides arrests without a warrant, the emergency measures - which last one month - also restrict freedom of assembly, while telephone calls and emails can be intercepted without a court order.

Such broad and swift enactment of powers granted to the military and police has drawn alarm from local and international human rights organisations.

Bukele added that he had ordered the construction of a maximum-security prison with a capacity of 20,000 inmates.

"There are only two ways: jail or death," he said.

The 40-year-old president, elected in 2019, enjoys broad support in El Salvador over his promises to fight organised crime and improve security in the violence-wracked country.

Last week, the ruling party-controlled parliament reformed the penal code to increase the maximum sentence for gang membership from nine to 45 years in prison.

Source: AFP/ic

Related Topics

El Salvador gangs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us