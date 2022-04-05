More than 6,000 gang members arrested in El Salvador during state of emergency: President

SAN SALVADOR: More than 6,000 gang members have been detained in the first nine days of a state of emergency in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele said Monday (Apr 4), after imposing the measures to stamp out a soaring homicide wave.

The Central American country declared the emergency measures - allowing the arrest of gang members without a warrant - last week after 87 reported killings from Mar 25 to Mar 27.

And on Monday the president said the 6,000 detained in a little over a week added to the 16,000 gang members already incarcerated in El Salvador's prisons.

Speaking at a police barracks in the capital San Salvador, Bukele addressed public concerns of gangs "taking revenge" on the population due to the massive arrest operations.

If they commit an act of revenge, "there will not be even one meal in the prisons," the president said.

"I swear to God that they will not eat a single grain of rice, and we will see how long they last, and I don't care what international organisations say," he added.