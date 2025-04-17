El Salvador rejects US senator's plea to free wrongly deported migrant

"PICKING ON MOST VULNERABLE"

Trump's critics have warned that his defiance of the courts has placed the country on the cusp of a constitutional crisis.



"This is about due process. This is about rule of law," Van Hollen said earlier.



"What bullies do is they begin by picking on the most vulnerable. But if we get rid of the rule of law and due process in the United States, it's a short road from there to tyranny."



The White House claims that it is complying with the courts and says, without providing evidence, that Abrego Garcia is a gang member. He denies the accusation and has never been charged with crimes in either country.