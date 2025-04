El Salvador rejects US senator's plea to free wrongly deported migrant

Washington has previously said it paid President Nayib Bukele's administration several million dollars to keep deportees in detention."I'm asking President Bukele … to do the right thing and allow Mr Abrego Garcia to walk out of prison, a man who's charged with no crime, convicted of no crime, and who was illegally abducted from the United States," Van Hollen said.A legal US resident, Abrego Garcia was protected by a 2019 court order determining that he could not be deported to El Salvador, but he was sent there around a month ago. The Trump administration has admitted its mistake and has been ordered by the Supreme Court to "facilitate" the 29-year-old's return.But the administration - pressed on what action it was taking to remedy its error in lower court hearings - has not announced any efforts toward Abrego Garcia's return.Bukele said during a White House visit on Monday he did not have the power to return Abrego Garcia to the United States.Trump told reporters he did not have the authority to intervene, leaving the man in limbo.