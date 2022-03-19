Elderly Ukrainians find shelter in metro carriages

KYIV: It is not clear what makes Valentyna Katkova cry more: Illness and old age, or the fact that she now lives in a Kyiv subway car, fleeing Russian bombing.

The 77-year-old is one of some 200 Kyivans who have found shelter in a metro station in the northwest of the city as Moscow's forces slowly try to encircle the city.

Some of them are elderly people, who prefer the artificial leather seats of the subway car to sleeping on mattresses or in tents on the granite floor of the Syrets station.

Dressed in a lilac coat and a knitted hat, Katkova appears in the sliding doors of a blue subway car with a yellow stripe - Ukraine's national colours.

She is hard of hearing, speaks unintelligibly and cannot stop crying when asked about how many days and nights she spent in the cold and damp subway dungeon.

"Since Feb 24," the woman says, the date when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Her daughter, son-in-law, son and granddaughter have spent their nights on the 100m platform of the station for the past three weeks.

"And I, like an old one, am here. That's because I've had a stroke, a heart attack - so here I am, sleeping in the carriage," Katkova said.

She barely fits on the hard seats inside the car, a plastic water bottle and a cup resting on the window ledge above her.