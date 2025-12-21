Elon Musk becomes first person worth US$700 billion after court reinstates Tesla pay package

WASHINGTON: Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has become the first person in the world with a net worth above US$700 billion, after a US court reinstated a massive stock-based pay package, according to Forbes.

Forbes’ billionaires index showed Musk’s fortune climbing to about US$749 billion late Friday (Dec 20), after the Delaware Supreme Court restored Tesla stock options worth roughly US$139 billion.

The ruling overturned a lower court decision last year that had voided Musk’s 2018 compensation deal, which was once valued at US$56 billion. The Supreme Court said a 2024 judgment that rescinded the package had been improper and unfair to Musk.