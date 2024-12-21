Elon Musk gives nod to German far-right party as election looms

Scholz told a press conference: "Freedom of speech also means that you can say things that aren't right and don't contain good political advice."



Musk had already voiced support for the AfD last year when he attacked the German government's handling of illegal migration.



Last month, Musk called for the sacking of Italian judges who had questioned the legality of government measures to prevent undocmented immigration.



And this week Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's right-wing Reform UK party and friend of Trump, posted a photo of himself and Reform's treasurer meeting Musk at Trump's Florida residence and said he was in talks with Musk about financial support.