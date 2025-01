Tesla reports lower 2024 auto deliveries, missing forecast

NEW YORK: Tesla reported a dip in full-year auto sales Thursday (Jan 2), missing a company forecast in a sign of rising electric vehicle competition in China and other major markets.Elon Musk's EV company reported 495,570 fourth-quarter deliveries, taking the full-year total to just under 1.8 million vehicles.This was about 1.1 per cent less than the 2023 sales, even as Tesla said in October that it expected a "slight growth" in vehicle deliveries for the year.The figure caps a mixed 2024 for Tesla, a year in which Musk dove full-on into US electoral politics.He helped to deliver the presidency to Republican Donald Trump through massive contributions and the amplification of anti-immigrant and other Trump rhetoric on Musk's X platform, the former Twitter.