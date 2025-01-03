Tesla reports lower 2024 auto deliveries, missing forecast

A heavily-touted October launch event in Los Angeles showing off Tesla's autonomous robotaxi vehicles received mostly lackluster reviews.



Tesla has also faced increased competitive pressure from other auto producers, especially in China, which is home to electric car marker BYD.



BYD reported a surge in 2024 sales earlier Thursday.



Shares of Tesla fell 4.3 percent in early trading. But the electric vehicle maker is up more than 55 percent since the November US election.