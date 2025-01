Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': Minister

LONDON: A senior British government minister on Friday (Jan 3) criticised Elon Musk's latest intervention in the country's politics as "misjudged and certainly misinformed".The tech billionaire accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer a day earlier of failing to bring "rape gangs" to justice when he was director of public prosecutions.In a string of posts on his X platform, Musk also suggested that Jess Phillips, minister for the prevention of violence against women and girls, "deserves to be in prison" for refusing a request for a national public inquiry into a child sexual exploitation scandal in the northern English city of Oldham.Health Secretary Wes Streeting told ITV News television that Musk's comments were wide of the mark and that the government took child sexual exploitation "incredibly seriously"."Some of the criticisms that Elon Musk has made, I think are misjudged and certainly misinformed, but we're willing to work with Elon Musk, who I think has got a big role to play with his social media platform to help us and other countries to tackle this serious issue," he said.