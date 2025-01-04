Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': Minister

Most of Musk's messages focused on Robinson's long-time highlighting of historical scandals involving alleged paedophile grooming gangs in some English cities.



Sharing various other accounts' claims around the decades-spanning child sex crimes, Musk noted that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decides whether to charge suspects.



"Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008-2013," he posted.



Starmer was the head of the CPS in that period, but none of the probes into the scandals singled him out for blame or found that he tried to block prosecutions due to concerns over alleged Islamophobia.



Later, in response to another post calling for King Charles III to dissolve parliament, Musk replied: "Yes!"



He later took another swipe at Starmer, suggesting that his government had turned down the requested inquiry "because he is guilty of complicity".