Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Elon Musk, WHO chief spar on Twitter over UN agency's role
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Elon Musk, WHO chief spar on Twitter over UN agency's role

Elon Musk, WHO chief spar on Twitter over UN agency's role
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, on Jun 13, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Elon Musk, WHO chief spar on Twitter over UN agency's role
Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU briefing on global health issues, in Geneva, Switzerland, on Dec 14, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)
24 Mar 2023 01:48AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2023 01:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday (Mar 23) in a tweet that countries should not "cede authority" to the World Health Organization, and the UN health agency's chief quickly rejected his comments.

"Countries should not cede authority to WHO," Musk, whose Twitter account has more than 132 million followers, wrote in response to a video of right-wing Australian senator Malcolm Roberts criticising the organisation.

"Countries aren't ceding sovereignty to @WHO," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted in response. "The #PandemicAccord won't change that. The accord will help countries better guard against pandemics," he added.

In separate comments at the WHO's weekly news conference later on Thursday, Tedros said the claim that the pandemic treaty would see countries relinquish power to the WHO was "quite simply false" and "fake news".

"If any politician or businessperson, or anyone at all is confused about what the pandemic accord is and isn't, we would be more than happy to discuss it and explain it," Tedros said, in an apparent reference to Musk's comments.

Since COVID-19 first emerged more than three years ago, the World Health Organization has complained of an "infodemic" of misinformation and disinformation around the pandemic.

At times the UN agency has been the direct target of such attacks, with some commentators accusing it of seeking to wrest health policy away from governments, especially since international negotiations between member states began over a new pandemic treaty to avoid and deal with future outbreaks.

The WHO is made of 194 member states which take major decisions on its health policies and budgets through an annual assembly attended by governments.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

World Health Organization Elon Musk Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.