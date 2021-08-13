Embassies get staff out of Afghanistan as Taliban claim two big cities

KABUL: Western embassies and aid agencies began evacuating civilian staff from Afghanistan on Friday (Aug 13) after the Taliban claimed to have captured two of its biggest cities in an advance that has raised fears of the collapse of the US-backed government.

The capture of Kandahar and Herat - the country's second and third largest cities - would represent the Taliban's two most significant victories since they began a broad offensive in May as US-led foreign forces withdrew under a deal struck between the militants and the United States last year.

The fall of major cities was a sign that Afghans welcomed the Taliban, a spokesperson for the group said, according to Al Jazeera TV.

In response to the Taliban's swift and violent advances, the Pentagon said it would send about 3,000 extra troops within 48 hours to help evacuate US embassy staff.

Britain said it would deploy around 600 troops to help its citizens leave while other embassies and aid groups said they too were getting their people out.

"It's best to reduce our foot-print not just because there's an increasing threat of violence but also resources," an official at the Turkish embassy in Kabul said on Friday.

"Medical facilities are under massive pressure. We also are mindful of COVID-19 and testing has almost come to a pause."