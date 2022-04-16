In embattled Ukraine, spring flowers take on patriotic hues

VYNNYKY, Ukraine: In her garden in western Ukraine, Ivanna Kuziv, a retired accountant in her late 60s, gathers an armful of yellow daffodils and bluebells to sell at the market.

It is purely coincidental that the flowers in her garden are the colours of the national flag this week, she says.

"But I like it. It's in honour of Ukraine."

Since Russia invaded her country in February, the population of the surrounding town of Vynnyky has dwindled.

Many mothers and children have fled abroad, leaving the men behind struggling to find work and waiting to be drafted.

"People are anxious," she says.

But spring does not wait, and the garden she inherited from her great-grandmother is in bloom.

Most days of the week, Kuziv snaps up some narcissus, drops them into a water-filled bucket, and heads into the city to sell them.

Ukrainian children are taught the national flag is two strips of colour, one representing the blue sky and the other a field of wheat.

In Lviv, those hues have become omnipresent - in fluttering flags jammed into car doors, in patriotic dumplings and cakes served in restaurants, but also in bouquets of flowers.

In the city centre, two women in long coats bring bunches of large saffron and indigo daisies to a well-attended military funeral at the cathedral.

Among the dozens of men and women who walk in silence behind the hearse afterwards, one serviceman holds drooping tulips of both colours in his fist.

On the train station platform, a 22-year-old soldier waits impatiently with 101 yellow tulips bound in blue ribbon for the girlfriend he has not seen in two months to arrive from the embattled east.