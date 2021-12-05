Logo
World

Emirati security official to visit Tehran on Monday
World

Emirati security official to visit Tehran on Monday

Emirati security official to visit Tehran on Monday

File photo. The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria on May 23, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Leonhard Foeger)

05 Dec 2021 04:09PM (Updated: 05 Dec 2021 04:09PM)
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates' top national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Tehran on Monday (Dec 6) to meet top officials and discuss ways to expand bilateral ties, a news outlet affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Sunday.

The visit comes a week after negotiations between Iran and major powers resumed in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, lift US sanctions on Iran and put a stop to escalations in Tehran's nuclear programme.

Sheikh Tahnoon is expected to meet his counterpart, the Supreme National Security Council's Secretary General Ali Shamkhani, Nour News said.

Sheikh Tahnoon is a brother of the country’s de facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and chairman of state investor ADQ.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said last month that his country was "taking steps to de-escalate tensions with Iran as part of a policy choice towards diplomacy and away from confrontation."

The Emirati diplomat said the UAE remained deeply concerned about Iran's behaviour in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon.

Source: Reuters/aj

