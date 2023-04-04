EU chief’s sharp speech on China sets up ‘uncomfortable’ meeting with Xi, as Macron faces domestic, global balancing act: Analysts

“I think one of the best things that can happen is a decoupling of these issues where you have economic and cultural ties, and then you have these geopolitical issues,” said Dr Dutt, noting that the meeting will likely not produce “anything concrete except for some big promises”.

While there are challenges to that separation, any progress made on cultural or business matters will help reduce tensions on other fronts, he said.

“Progress on one of these fronts, on at least the cultural matters (and) on the business matters … will help reduce some of the high temperatures that we are seeing, whether it comes to Taiwan, whether it comes to China's unlimited partnership with Russia,” he said.

DANCE OF DIPLOMACY

Dr Dutt said he was “very puzzled” by the timing of Ms von der Leyen’s speech on EU-China relations.

The upcoming meeting is supposed to foster diplomacy, but the EU chief’s sharp speech has kicked things off “in a very undiplomatic way”, he noted.

In her speech, Ms von der Leyen had said that China has ramped up policies of disinformation, that it is using economics and trade in a coercive manner, and lamented issues regarding political and civil rights.