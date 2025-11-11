End to US government shutdown in sight as Democrats quarrel
House Speaker Johnson said the “nightmare is finally coming to an end” after the Senate voted 60-40 to consider a compromise bill to fund the government.
WASHINGTON: US Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday (Nov 10) that House lawmakers should start returning to Washington “right now” after a small group of Senate Democrats broke the 40-day stalemate and voted with Republicans to move forward with legislation that would end the government shutdown.
It is unclear when the Senate will hold final votes on the legislation. But Johnson said the “nightmare is finally coming to an end” after the Senate voted 60-40 to consider a compromise bill to fund the government.
“We have to do this as quickly as possible," Johnson said at a news conference Monday morning. He has kept the House out of session since mid-September, when the House passed a bill to continue government funding.
It has been the longest-ever US government that started on October 1. Since then, more than a million federal workers have been unpaid, while government benefits and services have been increasingly disrupted.
Severe impacts on air traffic have begun to mount in recent days, with hundreds of flights canceled daily, raising the political pressure to end the stalemate.
After clearing a key procedural hurdle late Sunday, the Senate was expected to pass the compromise budget late Monday or overnight.
The bill will then move to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, which could vote on it as early as Wednesday to send it to President Donald Trump's desk.
House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Monday morning that "at least some Democrats now finally appear ready to do what Republicans and President Trump and millions of hardworking American people have been asking them to do for weeks."
HEALTHCARE NEGOTIATIONS
At the heart of the budgetary impasse is Democrats' demand to extend health insurance subsidies expiring at the end of the year. Republicans insist that any negotiation occur after the government is reopened.
Millions of Americans who have purchased health insurance through the "Obamacare" program would see their costs double if the subsidies are not extended.
Sunday's breakthrough agreement would reopen the government through January, with some programs funded for the full fiscal year, and reverse some of the Trump administration's firings of federal workers.
The bill would restore funding for the SNAP food aid program, which helps more than 42 million lower-income Americans pay for groceries.
While Republican leadership has agreed to hold an eventual vote on healthcare, it does not ensure the insurance subsidies will be extended.
"After 40 days of uncertainty, I'm profoundly glad to be able to announce that nutrition programs, our veterans, and other critical priorities will have their full-year funding," Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Sunday night.
While leaders were rushing to move the bill through Congress, it could still take days to make its way to Trump's desk. Tuesday is a national holiday in the United States.
Senator Jeanne Shaheen, one of eight Democratic Caucus members who backed the measure, said the Senate "took a big step forward towards protecting the health care of tens of millions of Americans."
She said the agreement would grant Democrats, despite being in the minority, the power to call a vote on healthcare legislation.
However, with the extension of the subsidies not guaranteed, the move has angered party members who preferred to keep holding out.
"Pathetic," wrote California Governor Gavin Newsom on X in reaction to the announced agreement.
Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer voted against the measure, saying he could "not in good faith" support a measure "that fails to address the health care crisis."
"This fight will and must continue," he vowed.
Some lawmakers criticized Schumer himself for failing to keep the Democrats united.
"Tonight is another example of why we need new leadership," Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton said Sunday in a post on X.
An end to the shutdown could still be days away if any senators object and drag out the process. Thune said Sunday evening that he was still working out concerns within his Republican conference about individual provisions in the underlying spending bills.
HOUSE DEMOCRATS CRITICISED THE SENATE
Texas Rep. Greg Casar, the chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said a deal that doesn’t reduce health care costs is a “betrayal” of millions of Americans who are counting on Democrats to fight.
“Accepting nothing but a pinky promise from Republicans isn’t a compromise — it’s capitulation,” Casar said in a post on X. “Millions of families would pay the price.”
Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota posted that “if people believe this is a ‘deal,’ I have a bridge to sell you.”
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries blamed Republicans and said Democrats will continue to fight.
“Donald Trump and the Republican Party own the toxic mess they have created in our country, and the American people know it,” Jeffries said.