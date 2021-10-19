Children in England fuel rise in COVID-19 cases after slow vaccine start

"With all of what that means not only again for schools, but also for overwhelming the NHS ... then the worry is that autumn and winter are going to get very, very messy."

Last month, Britain's chief medical officers recommended that children aged 12 to 15 should be offered a COVID-19 vaccine to help reduce disruption to their education.

But with children and teachers missing school time having caught COVID-19, some believe the roll-out started too late.

"The final approval to go ahead with this was about protecting education and we're not doing that," Young said.

MARGINAL SITUATION

The health service set a target of offering all children vaccination shots by the school half-term break, which starts next week.

Data released on Thursday showed that 28.8 per cent of children aged 12-17 had received a COVID-19 shot.

But while the roll-out to 16 and 17-year-olds began in August, before schools went back, term had restarted for three weeks in England by the time the roll-out to 12- to 15-year-olds had begun.

The recommendation to vaccinate those children was delayed after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) declined to recommend broad vaccination of over-12s, saying the benefit to health was marginal and referring the decision to the chief medical officers.

Whether or not vaccines prevent mild COVID-19 and transmission in schools in light of the more contagious Delta variant is one major point of difference between those who believe vaccinations should have begun earlier and the JCVI, which says a deliberate and transparent process was crucial to maintaining trust.

"The extent to which we could have modified the situation, or indeed are now modifying this situation, by immunising children always was going to be and remains modest," Adam Finn, a JCVI member, told Reuters.

"We shouldn't imagine that somehow we missed the boat on some dramatic effect that would have been beneficial to children or everyone else, because the vaccines just don't (prevent transmission) very efficiently, particularly with the Delta variant."

Finn said that as the risks of both infection and the shots were small, it was right that children and parents should be able to decide for themselves whether to get the shot, and said the focus should not be on the overall proportion who decide to take up the offer.

"We allowed people to make their own decision in a rather marginal situation whether or not they wanted their children immunised. Those that did went ahead, which is fine. Those that didn't didn't go ahead, and that's fine too."