England to cut minimum COVID-19 self-isolation to five days

LONDON: The minimum COVID-19 self-isolation period in England will be cut to five days from seven if someone tests negative twice, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday (Jan 13), a move that could reduce staffing disruption in businesses and infrastructure.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has fuelled a spike in COVID-19 cases to record highs in Britain, and the surge has caused major disruption to the staffing of hospitals, schools and transport as staff have to self-isolate.

"We've made the decision to reduce the minimum self-isolation period to five full days in England," Javid told parliament.

"From Monday, people can test twice before they go, leaving isolation at the start of day six."

The government had previously reduced the isolation period to seven days from 10 days to people in England who get a negative result on a rapid lateral flow test two days in a row.