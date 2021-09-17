Logo
World

England eases COVID-19 rules for international travellers
FILE PHOTO: A worker sanitises a barrier at the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in London's Heathrow Airport, Britain, on Aug 2, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

17 Sep 2021 10:14PM (Updated: 18 Sep 2021 12:19AM)
LONDON: England set out measures to boost international travel on Friday (Sep 17), abandoning expensive COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers, scrapping its traffic light system and adding eight countries to its safe list.

Travellers returning to England from Turkey, Pakistan, and the Maldives will not have to quarantine on their return as they are removed from the so-called COVID red list for travel, British transport minister Grant Shapps said.

Shapps also said under the new proposals destinations will simply be ranked low or high risk, instead of red, amber and green.

"We’re making testing easier for travel," he said on Twitter.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted earlier in the week that a change was likely, and there have been reports that popular destination Turkey may be opened up for British travellers again.

Airlines and travel companies say far-reaching changes are needed or more job losses will follow the 100,000 already lost.

"There are hundreds of businesses out there who will not survive this winter unless changes are made," TUI UK managing director Andrew Flintham told Sky News on Friday.

The industry, already on its knees after 18 months of restrictions, is facing a cliff edge as the government's furlough scheme ends later this month with winter approaching, when fewer people travel and businesses tend to make a loss.

COSTLY TEST RULES SCRAPPED

Shapps's simplification plan suggests that the so-called traffic light system which ranks destinations as green, amber and red, could go.

By reducing costs he could mean that the government will remove the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers to take a lateral flow test before departing their destination and a costly PCR test on their return into Britain, which can add hundreds of pounds per person to a trip.

Media reports have said that destinations will simply be ranked low or high risk, instead of red, amber and green and that many countries, including Turkey, will be removed from the high risk red list which currently includes 62 destinations.

Data shows that Britain's travel recovery is lagging. UK flights were down 39 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels for the two weeks to early Sep 6, while France, Spain and Italy were down between 24 per cent to 28 per cent, according to Eurocontrol.

Quarantine hotels, where people spend 11 nights in a designated facility at a cost of more than 2,000 pounds, are expected to remain in place for arrivals from high risk countries.

Source: Reuters

