England eases COVID-19 rules for international travellers

LONDON: England set out measures to boost international travel on Friday (Sep 17), abandoning expensive COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers, scrapping its traffic light system and adding eight countries to its safe list.

Travellers returning to England from Turkey, Pakistan, and the Maldives will not have to quarantine on their return as they are removed from the so-called COVID red list for travel, British transport minister Grant Shapps said.

Shapps also said under the new proposals destinations will simply be ranked low or high risk, instead of red, amber and green.

"We’re making testing easier for travel," he said on Twitter.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted earlier in the week that a change was likely, and there have been reports that popular destination Turkey may be opened up for British travellers again.

Airlines and travel companies say far-reaching changes are needed or more job losses will follow the 100,000 already lost.

"There are hundreds of businesses out there who will not survive this winter unless changes are made," TUI UK managing director Andrew Flintham told Sky News on Friday.

The industry, already on its knees after 18 months of restrictions, is facing a cliff edge as the government's furlough scheme ends later this month with winter approaching, when fewer people travel and businesses tend to make a loss.