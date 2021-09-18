Logo
England eases COVID-19 rules for international travellers
England eases COVID-19 rules for international travellers

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk towards Tower Bridge during the morning rush hour, amid a relaxation of lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

18 Sep 2021 12:17AM (Updated: 18 Sep 2021 12:17AM)
LONDON: England set out measures to boost international travel on Friday (Sep 17), abandoning expensive COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers, scrapping its traffic light system and adding eight countries to its safe list.

Travellers returning to England from Turkey, Pakistan, and the Maldives will not have to quarantine on their return as they are removed from the so-called COVID red list for travel, British transport minister Grant Shapps said.

Shapps also said under the new proposals destinations will simply be ranked low or high risk, instead of red, amber and green.

"We’re making testing easier for travel," he said on Twitter.

Source: Reuters/nh

