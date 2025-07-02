England experienced hottest June since records began

LONDON: England last month experienced its warmest June since records began in 1884, while the UK recorded its second-warmest June over the same period, the Meteorological Office said on Tuesday (July 1).

The announcement of the provisional figures also coincided with Britain recording its hottest day of the year so far, as much of Europe swelters from an early summer heatwave.

The mercury hit 33.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday in southeast England, topping the previous hottest day on June 21.

The Met Office said England saw a record mean temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius for June. The UK's mean temperature last month was only surpassed in June 2023, it added.

Last month had two heatwaves in parts of England and Wales, which recorded its third warmest June.

It followed the UK -- otherwise known for its damp and cool weather -- also experiencing its warmest and sunniest spring in over a century in 2025.

"Past studies have shown it is virtually certain that human influence has increased the occurrence and intensity of extreme heat events such as this," Met Office climate scientist Amy Doherty said.