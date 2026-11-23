LONDON: England's state-run health service said on Monday (Nov 23) it has launched the world's largest AI-assisted breast cancer screening trial, which is set to involve nearly 700,000 women over the next three years.

The National Health Service (NHS) hailed the new trial as having the potential to transform breast cancer diagnosis, as it announced hundreds of women had been invited to take part at the outset.

The £10 million (US$13 million) programme will assess if tools assisted by artificial intelligence can help improve early cancer detection in screening, which health officials hope will then free up specialist clinicians' time.

The AI-assisted reading tool will assist clinicians in reviewing images collected from routine mammograms, according to the NHS.

"This is the biggest AI breast cancer trial in the world," Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said in a statement, lauding the tech's "huge potential" while pledging "proper safeguards" to ensure safety and effectiveness.

"If successful, this technology could help women get a breast cancer diagnosis and start treatment much more quickly, giving them the best possible chance of recovery."

The trial is being led by the University of Warwick, the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, working closely with NHS England.

Women attending routine breast screening at 30 planned sites nationwide will be given details about the trial and participate, unless they choose to opt out.

The NHS stressed screening appointments will proceed as normal, but the AI-assisted tool will be used alongside specialists checking the images to look for cancers that are too small to see or feel.

The trial will test whether AI-assisted tools could allow most images to be reviewed by only one specialist, rather than the current two.

Recruitment has started at Cambridge University Hospitals, in eastern England, with more of the 30 selected sites opening in the coming months.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, with around 55,000 diagnosed every year in the UK.

Women aged 50 to 71 are invited for screening every three years, amounting to around 2.1 million screenings annually. The NHS estimates this helps prevent around 1,300 deaths.

A study published in The Lancet medical journal in January said that AI can improve breast cancer detection through more effective screening while reducing radiologists' workloads.

It analysed nearly 106,000 mammograms performed in Sweden as part of its national breast cancer screening programme - involving women with a median age of 53 - from April 2021 to early December 2022.