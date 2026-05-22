‘Doping Olympics’ bets on booming biohacking market despite ethical, safety concerns

BIOHACKING MEETS BIG BUSINESS

The company is positioning itself in what supporters call the “enhancement economy” – a growing space focused on biohacking and optimising human performance.

Alongside the competition itself – which features sports like swimming, athletics and weightlifting – it is also marketing peptides as well as other longevity and performance-enhancing treatments.

The Games allow athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs in an attempt to surpass records set under traditional anti-doping rules.

Supporters frame the event as a challenge to long-standing sporting restrictions, while critics warn it normalises dangerous drug use.

Economist Veronika Dolar, an associate professor at Pace University, said investor interest may be fuelled by the explosive growth of consumer health markets such as weight loss drugs.

“Based on historical examples that we have, especially when it comes to, say losing weight or getting in shape, people are willing to shell out quite a bit of money,” she added.

Still, the venture faces significant backlash from regulators and health authorities.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has condemned the Enhanced Games as “dangerous and irresponsible”, while medical experts warn that performance-enhancing substances can pose serious health risks when used without clinical supervision.

Many of the treatments promoted within the enhancement industry are also tightly regulated or outright banned in countries including Singapore.

When it comes to the ethics of these products, Dolar said “informed consent” is the key line – meaning that as long as consumers understand the risks of what they are taking, and the products are legal, the transaction itself is ethically sound.

But she cautioned against assuming the success of GLP-1 weight loss drugs can easily be replicated across other forms of enhancement.

"Just because it's working there, doesn't mean that the same model can be easily transferred for something else,” Dolar added.

Enhanced Group appears to be betting that the Games themselves will attract further investor confidence, said observers.

But market enthusiasm has already shown signs of volatility.

After surging more than 20 per cent following its market debut, the company’s shares have since fallen nearly 50 per cent.