Hillary Clinton to testify in US House panel's Epstein probe

The Clintons called for their depositions to be public but the committee insisted on questioning them behind closed doors, a move Bill Clinton denounced as "pure politics" and akin to a "kangaroo court."



"If they want answers, let's stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about," the former Democratic president said on X.



Hillary Clinton, 78, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, said in an interview with the BBC last week that she and her husband "have nothing to hide."



She met Maxwell "on a few occasions," she said, but never had any meaningful interactions with Epstein.



Republicans are trying to deflect attention away from Trump by having them testify, she said.



"Look at this shiny object. We're going to have the Clintons, even Hillary Clinton, who never met the guy," she said.



The depositions are being held in Chappaqua, New York, where the Clintons reside.