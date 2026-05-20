UK police probe 'child sexual abuse' claims in Epstein files

LONDON: UK police on Tuesday (May 19) said they were investigating two claims of historical child sexual abuse in Britain that emerged in files about the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



Police in Surrey, southeastern England, said they were "investigating two separate allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse" following the release of the Epstein files.



The force said it was looking for ways "to verify information or establish corroborating evidence".



One of the claims involves the southern English counties of Surrey and Berkshire near London in the mid-1990s to 2000 and the other refers to another area of west Surrey in the mid- to late 1980s, police said.



Police said they had no further information and had not arrested anyone.



In February, the same police force appealed for information over a redacted report in the Epstein papers alleging "human trafficking and sexual assaults on a minor" between 1994 and 1996 in the affluent commuter village of Virginia Water.



Police said they had found no evidence of these allegations being reported to them at the time.



Virginia Water is located in Surrey, close to the Windsor estate in Berkshire where the former prince Andrew lived until recently.



Andrew was stripped of his titles last year by his brother King Charles III after one of Epstein's victims alleged she had been trafficked to have sex with him.