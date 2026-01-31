US Justice Dept releasing new batch of Epstein files

"SENSATIONALIST"

The department missed that deadline. Blanche has blamed the delay on the need to painstakingly redact the identities of Epstein's more than 1,000 victims from the files.



The sweeping redactions across many of the documents - combined with tight control over the release by the Trump administration - have stoked scepticism that conspiracy theories of a high-level cover-up will be silenced.



As soon as the president's name began surfacing in the released files, the Justice Department issued a statement saying that some documents "contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump."



But the documents already released confirm that Trump was once close to Epstein.



They moved in the same social circles in New York and Florida and documents confirm that Trump flew multiple times on Epstein's private jet.



A January 2020 note from New York federal prosecutors who were investigating Maxwell had Trump making eight trips on Epstein's plane between 1993 and 1996.