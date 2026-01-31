Notable names in the Epstein file dump

WASHINGTON: A fresh cache of files released on Friday (Jan 30) related to the investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contains documents that refer to numerous high-profile figures.

United States President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and British billionaire Richard Branson are among some of the people named in the documents.

Here are key details about mentions of the celebrities, none of whom has been accused of wrongdoing:

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

The files included an FBI-compiled list of sexual assault allegations related to Trump - many of them involving anonymous callers and unverified tips.

The allegations, some secondhand, were sent to the FBI's National Threat Operations Center, which receives information by phone and electronically.

The document suggests that investigators followed up on a number of the tips. Some were deemed to lack credibility.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

The Justice Department said in a statement accompanying Friday's file dump: "Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false."