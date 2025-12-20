Justice Department releases thousands of records in Epstein case

WASHINGTON: The Justice Department on Friday (Dec 19) began releasing its files on Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and wealthy financier known for his connections to some of the world’s most influential people, including Donald Trump, who as president had tried to keep the files sealed.

The total volume was not immediately clear, though Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a Fox News Channel interview that he expected the department to release “several hundred thousand” records Friday and then several hundred thousand more in the coming weeks.

The records could contain the most detailed look yet at nearly two decades’ worth of government investigations into Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women and underage girls.

Their release has long been demanded by a public hungry to learn whether any of Epstein’s rich and powerful associates knew about - or participated in - the abuse. Epstein’s accusers have also long sought answers about why federal authorities shut down their initial investigation into the allegations in 2008.

Bowing to political pressure from fellow Republicans, Trump on Nov 19 signed a bill giving the Justice Department 30 days to release most of its files and communications related to Epstein, including information about the investigation into his death in a federal jail. The law’s passage was a remarkable display of bipartisanship that overcame months of opposition from Trump and Republican leadership.