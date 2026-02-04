Sacked UK envoy Mandelson quits parliament over Epstein ties

"GOBSMACKING"

Starmer has faced mounting criticism of his initial decision to appoint Mandelson as Britain's ambassador to Washington, before sacking him last September, less than a year into his post, over his ties to Epstein.



The Epstein affair is casting a long shadow over Washington and Europe, entangling some of the most prominent names in politics.



The US Justice Department on Friday released what it said would be the final batch of pages, photos and videos from the Epstein files, adding fuel to a political drama that has put pressure on President Donald Trump.



Trump spent months trying to block the disclosure of investigative files linked to Epstein, who moved in elite circles for years, cultivating ties with billionaires, politicians, academics and celebrities.



On Monday, it emerged that former US president Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, will testify in a US House investigation into Epstein, heading off a potential vote to hold the couple in contempt.



Neither Trump nor the Clintons have been accused of criminal wrongdoing related to Epstein's activities.



Meanwhile, the European Commission said Tuesday it will look into whether Mandelson, who served as the EU's trade chief between 2004 and 2008, broke its code of conduct over his Epstein ties.



Mandelson - a back-room architect of Labour's revival as an electoral force in the 1990s under Tony Blair - quit the party on Sunday to avoid causing it "further embarrassment" from the slew of revelations.